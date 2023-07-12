Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Sells 71,364 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $7,052,904.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 274,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,167,279.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Tuesday, June 6th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $7,285,550.76.

On Friday, June 2nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 13,741 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,378,634.53.

On Thursday, May 11th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $6,155,858.64.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,184,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Datadog by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,579,000 after acquiring an additional 90,619 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.55.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.