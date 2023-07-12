Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Sells 52,910 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 52,910 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $696,824.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,147.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HAYW stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.64. 1,322,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,835. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.13 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Hayward by 918.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Hayward by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

