Insider Selling: PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) Director Sells 22,150 Shares of Stock

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Abdalla sold 22,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$20,521.98.

PYR stock traded up C$0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.85. The company had a trading volume of 335,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,985. The firm has a market capitalization of C$606.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.85. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; plasma fired steam generator, which directly generates steam suitable for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) for the oil and gas industry; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields.

