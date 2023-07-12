Insider Selling: Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) CEO Sells 9,272 Shares of Stock

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.62. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $132.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

