Insider Selling: Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Major Shareholder Sells 27,709 Shares of Stock

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 27,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $10,529.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,965,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,915.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tpg Gp A, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 102,779 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $42,139.39.

On Friday, June 30th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,900 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $760.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 900 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $360.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 58,224 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $23,289.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 6,876 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $3,713.04.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 18,925 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $10,787.25.

On Monday, June 12th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 18,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $9,720.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $32,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 113,262 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $65,691.96.

Super League Gaming Stock Performance

SLGG traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 416,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,052. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Super League Gaming had a negative net margin of 451.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super League Gaming

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 25.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 249,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Super League Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

