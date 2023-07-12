Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Holdings Boosted by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,352 shares during the quarter. Insperity comprises 3.7% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 1.46% of Insperity worth $67,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Insperity by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,030,000 after buying an additional 76,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,760,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Insperity by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 600,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,962,000 after acquiring an additional 33,811 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,243,018.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,438. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NSP stock opened at $115.10 on Wednesday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.89 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.61.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 263.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.