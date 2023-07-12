Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Intellicheck Trading Up 2.4 %

IDN opened at $2.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.60. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intellicheck ( NYSE:IDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter worth approximately $735,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Intellicheck by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 41,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Intellicheck by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

