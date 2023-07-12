Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.35 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,597,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, reaching $181.89. 4,333,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,421,267. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.31.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

