Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Has $674,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.39. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

