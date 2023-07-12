Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 112,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 74,503 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $729,000. HT Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 450,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

BNDX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.47. 1,353,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,740. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $51.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

