Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 527 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ERTH traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.25. 2,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,828. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a one year low of $44.64 and a one year high of $60.91. The company has a market cap of $307.50 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

