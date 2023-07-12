International Paper Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

International Paper has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years. International Paper has a payout ratio of 81.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect International Paper to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.9%.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IP opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $83,530,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after buying an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 13,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in International Paper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after buying an additional 860,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $25,614,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About International Paper

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.