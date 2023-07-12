International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.09 and last traded at C$11.31. Approximately 179,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 180,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.76, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.30.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.