International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.09 and last traded at C$11.31. Approximately 179,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 180,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.46.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.76, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.30.
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
