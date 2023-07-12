Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. 278,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 568,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,729 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 409,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 68,664 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 27,995 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,354.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 241,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 224,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 997.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 208,187 shares during the last quarter.

