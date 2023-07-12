Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,922,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 706,101 shares.The stock last traded at $21.20 and had previously closed at $21.20.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.
