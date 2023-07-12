Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,922,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 706,101 shares.The stock last traded at $21.20 and had previously closed at $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 119,324 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 330.2% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 40,546 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

