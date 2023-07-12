Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Shares Sold by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,711 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 141,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.58. 238,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,374. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $23.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0989 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

