Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,846,902 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 832,212 shares.The stock last traded at $20.23 and had previously closed at $20.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0581 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

