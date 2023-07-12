Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,078 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJP. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 55,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 129.1% during the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,363 shares in the last quarter.

BSJP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.68. 7,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,650. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

