Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Purchased by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.2% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 821,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 408,948 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,832,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 353,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 140,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 44,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,418. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $20.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.064 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

