Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.73

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.73 and last traded at $81.56, with a volume of 1107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.04.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.29.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

