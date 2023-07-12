Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.73

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.73 and last traded at $81.56, with a volume of 1107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.04.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.29.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco DWA Momentum ETF
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
- Activision Surges 10% As Judge OK’s Microsoft Acquisition Deal
- Oversold Shutterstock Hits Bottom: AI For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.