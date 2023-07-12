Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 5.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,721,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,403,434. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $373.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.83.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

