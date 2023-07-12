Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Sets New 52-Week High at $294.34

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $294.34 and last traded at $294.33, with a volume of 43280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $288.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.84.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $939,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,976,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,184,451,010,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.