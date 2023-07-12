Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $12,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 388.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 36,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,052,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.96. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.