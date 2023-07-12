Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.78

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.78 and last traded at $50.78, with a volume of 131313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.34.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

