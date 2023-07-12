Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.06

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.06 and last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 32021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.41.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.1161 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.