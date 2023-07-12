Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.06

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.06 and last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 32021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.41.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.1161 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
