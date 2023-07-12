Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for July 12th (AFLYY, ALTI, AMX, APA, ATVI, ATZAF, BNZL, BZH, BZLFY, CBAY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, July 12th:

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Air France-KLM SA alerts:

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Benchmark Co. currently has $90.00 price target on the stock.

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an underperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 2,550 ($32.81) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,850 ($36.67).

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $56.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $820.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $815.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 165 ($2.12) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 200 ($2.57).

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $81.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $160.00 price target on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $51.00.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.