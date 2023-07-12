IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $139.25

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $139.25 and last traded at $139.00, with a volume of 15069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.83. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.26.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In other news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $519,218.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,454.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total value of $519,218.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,929 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,454.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $957,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,345,099 shares in the company, valued at $852,251,836.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,572 shares of company stock worth $4,738,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,490,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after buying an additional 85,515 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

