iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $100.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,348,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,658,914. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2777 dividend. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

