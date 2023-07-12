iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.48

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.48 and last traded at $55.91, with a volume of 71219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.78.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average is $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 95,472,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 122,094 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,074,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,753,000 after acquiring an additional 319,527 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,873,000 after purchasing an additional 584,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,046,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

