iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,233,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,126,308. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.90.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

