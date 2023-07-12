iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,845 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 10.9% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $240,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IJH traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,424. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.75.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

