iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3,861.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,366 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $44,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,551. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

