iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,728,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 3,067,568 shares.The stock last traded at $18.50 and had previously closed at $18.22.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
