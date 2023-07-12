iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,728,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 3,067,568 shares.The stock last traded at $18.50 and had previously closed at $18.22.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

