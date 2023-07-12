iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2023

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLNGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,728,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 3,067,568 shares.The stock last traded at $18.50 and had previously closed at $18.22.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

(Get Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.