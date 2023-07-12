iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.41

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $37.41, with a volume of 22699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEMB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,517,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after buying an additional 144,162 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 579,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 203,214 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,856,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,653 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

