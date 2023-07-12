iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.64

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.64 and last traded at $62.62, with a volume of 1349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.99.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,526,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

