iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.73. The stock had a trading volume of 155,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,722. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

