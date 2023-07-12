iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.07

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.07 and last traded at $96.87, with a volume of 121954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.67.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.76.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 449,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,955,000 after purchasing an additional 43,959 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 173,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 130,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

