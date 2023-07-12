iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.11

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.11 and last traded at $85.11, with a volume of 12412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.18.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.62.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.