iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,367 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,795,000 after buying an additional 623,269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,954. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average is $106.78.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

