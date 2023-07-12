iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sets New 1-Year High at $246.26

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $246.26 and last traded at $246.19, with a volume of 32131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $243.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

