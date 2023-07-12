iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Stevens Capital Partners’ 10th Largest Position

Stevens Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.2% of Stevens Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $275.41. 689,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,651. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $277.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.89. The company has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.