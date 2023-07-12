iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.75

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.72, with a volume of 24370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $741.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.41.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMD. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

