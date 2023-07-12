iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Management LLC

Strategic Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 9.6% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 249.3% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $256.98 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $257.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.98.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

