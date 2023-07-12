iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IYH stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $274.71. 16,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,473. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $250.10 and a 1-year high of $294.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

