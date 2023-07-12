iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.22

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.22 and last traded at $84.22, with a volume of 2518057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.94.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average of $71.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITB. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

