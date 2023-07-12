iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFRA. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 210,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

BATS IFRA traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.17. 124,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

