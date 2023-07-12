iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,135 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 1.00% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $30,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,614,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,124 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,376,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,686,000 after buying an additional 324,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $101,028,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,343,000 after buying an additional 121,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,865,000 after buying an additional 106,199 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $103.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

