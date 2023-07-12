Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ISDR. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct Stock Up 0.2 %

Issuer Direct stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 million, a PE ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.