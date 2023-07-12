Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Up 2.7%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.15. 23,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 67,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.
Iterum Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $14.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.57.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
