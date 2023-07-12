Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Up 2.7%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.15. 23,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 67,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $14.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $101,000. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

