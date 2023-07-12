ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $97.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

NYSE ITT opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,598,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 135.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,020,000 after purchasing an additional 487,044 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,055,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,172,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

